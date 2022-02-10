US Warns Iran May Produce Enough Material for Nuclear Bomb - Reports

Top officials in US President Joe Biden's administration warned senators that Iran had enough capacity to produce a nuclear bomb within two months, Politico reported

According to Politico, one of the senators called the statement, that was delivered in a classified briefing, "sobering and shocking."

US lawmakers still disagree over the best solution to the Iranian problem, Politico said, adding that most Democrats urge a rebirth of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) while Republicans seek to return former US President Donald Trump's policy and impose devastating sanctions on Iran.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by the United Kingdom, Russia, China, Germany, the US, France, the European Union, and Iran, imposing restrictions on the advancement of the Iran nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions.

In 2018, former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran. The Iranian government responded with a gradual retreat from JCPOA obligations.

Since April 2021, Vienna has been hosting talks to restore the deal. The seventh round of Vienna talks on bringing Iran back to the nuclear deal and lifting US sanctions ended on December 17. The parties agreed on two drafts of the deal, which included provisions covering Iranian interests.

The eighth round of the talks resumed on Tuesday in Vienna, but the meeting of the joint commission has yet to be held.