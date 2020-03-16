US warns Iraq it 'will not tolerate' attacks on Americans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Iraq Monday the US would retaliate "as necessary" against any new assaults on Americans after a series of deadly rocket attacks on a military base in Iraq.

Pompeo said in a phone call Sunday with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi the US "will not tolerate attacks and threats to American lives" and that the Iraqi government "must defend coalition personnel" against jihadist attacks, according to a statement issued Monday by the US State Department.

A fresh spate of rockets targeted an Iraqi base north of Baghdad on Saturday where foreign troops are deployed, according to Iraqi and US security sources, wounding three members of the US-led coalition.