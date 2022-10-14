US Warns It Will Sanction Non-US Persons Providing Ammunition to Russia - Treasury

The US Treasury Department on Friday issued a new notice warning that the Biden administration will impose sanctions on non-US persons that provide Russia with ammunition or support its military-industrial complex amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine

"As flagged in recent guidance, OFAC (US Office for Foreign Assets Control) is also prepared to use its broad targeting authorities against non-US persons that provide ammunition or other support to the Russian Federation's military-industrial complex, as well as private military companies (PMCs) or paramilitary groups participating in or otherwise supporting the Russian Federation's unlawful and unjustified attack on Ukraine," the notice said.