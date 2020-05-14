UrduPoint.com
US Warns Maritime Industry Against Iran, North Korea Ruses To Avoid Sanctions - Advisory

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:23 PM

US Warns Maritime Industry Against Iran, North Korea Ruses to Avoid Sanctions - Advisory

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Iran, North Korea and Syria are using deceptive practices to evade US and international sanctions and persons who conduct transportation and trade must exercise due diligence regarding shipments to avoid or limit sanctionable activities, the US departments of State and Treasury said in an advisory on Thursday.

"We recommend that persons conducting any transportation or trade involving the maritime sector continue to be vigilant against the following tactics in order to limit the risk of involvement with sanctionable or illicit activity, and that they exercise heightened due diligence with respect to shipments that transit areas they determine to present high risk," the advisory said.

The advisory warned that Iran, North Korea and Syria may disable or manipulate the Automatic Identification System on vessels, physically alter vessel identification, falsify cargo and vessel documents and resort to ship-to-ship transfers.

The three countries may also use false flags and "flag hopping" as well as employ complex ownership or management to avoid sanctions, the advisory said.

"The United States remains committed to disrupting shipping activities by malign actors worldwide - including sanctions evasion and smuggling - which may facilitate criminal activity and threatens international peace and security," the document said.

The US government issued similar advisories in 2018 and 2019, and the document presented today is an updated version of those advisories.

