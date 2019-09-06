UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Warns Myanmar Against Prosecuting Reverend Over Religious Freedom Remarks - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:30 AM

US Warns Myanmar Against Prosecuting Reverend Over Religious Freedom Remarks - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The United States finds it troubling that Myanmar might prosecute a reverend for comments about religious freedom made during a meeting with President Donald Trump, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"We are deeply concerned by the lodging of a criminal complaint against Reverend Hkalam Samson in relation to his remarks about religious freedom and the rights of members of ethnic and religious minority groups in Burma during his recent meeting in Washington with the President of the United States," Ortagus said on Thursday.

"A decision to pursue this criminal complaint and arrest Reverend Samson on the basis of his protected speech would be deeply troubling."

The complaint, she added, could also disrupt Samson's work on behalf of internally displaced people.

During a visit to the White House in July, Samson told Trump that ethnic groups in Myanmar were being repressed by the military government.

Related Topics

Minority Washington Burma White House Visit Trump Myanmar United States July Criminals Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber, Russian Business Council eye furt ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah World Book Capital Office reviews emirate& ..

5 hours ago

Ministerial Meeting of Arab Economic Council prais ..

5 hours ago

OFID commits US$45m to Viet Nam’s transport infr ..

5 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan internationalized Kashmi ..

4 hours ago

One martyrs, eight injure in Quetta twin blast

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.