US Warns Myanmar Against Prosecuting Reverend Over Religious Freedom Remarks - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The United States finds it troubling that Myanmar might prosecute a reverend for comments about religious freedom made during a meeting with President Donald Trump, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"We are deeply concerned by the lodging of a criminal complaint against Reverend Hkalam Samson in relation to his remarks about religious freedom and the rights of members of ethnic and religious minority groups in Burma during his recent meeting in Washington with the President of the United States," Ortagus said on Thursday.

"A decision to pursue this criminal complaint and arrest Reverend Samson on the basis of his protected speech would be deeply troubling."

The complaint, she added, could also disrupt Samson's work on behalf of internally displaced people.

During a visit to the White House in July, Samson told Trump that ethnic groups in Myanmar were being repressed by the military government.