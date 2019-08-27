UrduPoint.com
US Warns Of China Harassment Of Vietnam Oil, Gas Production In South China Sea - Pentagon

US Warns of China Harassment of Vietnam Oil, Gas Production in South China Sea - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Recent Chinese coercion of Vietnamese oil and gas producers in the South China Sea has prompted a warning that the United States will support free navigation and resource development in the key international waterway that Beijing claims as its own, the US Department of Defense said in a press release on Monday.

"China's actions stand in contrast to the United States' vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, in which all nations, large and small, are secure in their sovereignty, free from coercion, and able to pursue economic growth consistent with accepted international rules and norms," the release said.

The release charged that China recently resumed its "coercive interference" in Vietnam's oil and gas production in the South China Sea," with offensive military systems and other attempts to enforce Beijing's "unlawful maritime claim.

In 2016, an international arbitration panel in The Hague rejected China's claim to own the entire South China Sea, a waterway with overlapping claims by a half dozen nations, including Vietnam.

China rejected the ruling and has built military bases on both sides of the sea to enforce its claim.

"The United States will continue to support efforts by our allies and partners to ensure freedom of navigation and economic opportunity throughout the entire Indo-Pacific," the release said.

The US frequently defies China by sending warships through the South China Sea in so called freedom of navigation exercises.

