UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Warns Of Illness Caused By Hand Sanitizers In Latest COVID-19 Update - Health Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 02:10 AM

US Warns of Illness Caused by Hand Sanitizers in Latest COVID-19 Update - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Hand sanitizers, an ubiquitous presence during the coronavirus pandemic, threatens users with nausea, dizziness and occasional adverse events requiring treatment by healthcare providers, the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned on Tuesday.

"FDA reviewed case reports submitted to FDA and cases from calls to US poison control centers of adverse events after applying alcohol-based hand sanitizers to the skin. While the majority of cases resulted in minor or minimal effects, some cases resulted in treatment by a health care professional," an FDA press release said.

The FDA explained in the release that common symptoms, including headache, nausea, and dizziness, typically result from fumes released by alcohol-based sanitizers.

Consumers should limit use of sanitizers to well-ventilated areas and to use soap and water when available, the FDA said.

Some 50 cases of serious adverse events have been identified after applying alcohol-based hand sanitizers, all reported after the coronavirus pandemic sent much of the US into lockdown mode in March 2020, the FDA added.

Related Topics

Water March 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs highlights features of 2nd release o ..

11 minutes ago

State-of-the-art lab for processing PCR tests open ..

26 minutes ago

Upbeat sentiments continue to drive UAE stocks

1 hour ago

UNHCR warns of vaccine gap risk for world's statel ..

2 hours ago

NDMA organizes pre-monsoon preparedness conference ..

2 hours ago

Pohang, Nagoya begin ACL campaign with wins

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.