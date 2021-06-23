US Warns of Illness Caused by Hand Sanitizers in Latest COVID-19 Update - Health Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Hand sanitizers, an ubiquitous presence during the coronavirus pandemic, threatens users with nausea, dizziness and occasional adverse events requiring treatment by healthcare providers, the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned on Tuesday.

"FDA reviewed case reports submitted to FDA and cases from calls to US poison control centers of adverse events after applying alcohol-based hand sanitizers to the skin. While the majority of cases resulted in minor or minimal effects, some cases resulted in treatment by a health care professional," an FDA press release said.

The FDA explained in the release that common symptoms, including headache, nausea, and dizziness, typically result from fumes released by alcohol-based sanitizers.

Consumers should limit use of sanitizers to well-ventilated areas and to use soap and water when available, the FDA said.

Some 50 cases of serious adverse events have been identified after applying alcohol-based hand sanitizers, all reported after the coronavirus pandemic sent much of the US into lockdown mode in March 2020, the FDA added.