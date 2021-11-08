UrduPoint.com

US Warns Of New Sanctions Over 'undemocratic' Nicaragua Election

US warns of new sanctions over 'undemocratic' Nicaragua election

The United States warned Monday of additional sanctions against Nicaragua after President Daniel Ortega was declared the winner of an election widely denounced as a sham

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The United States warned Monday of additional sanctions against Nicaragua after President Daniel Ortega was declared the winner of an election widely denounced as a sham.

"We will continue to use diplomacy, coordinated actions with regional allies and partners, sanctions and visa restrictions, as appropriate, to promote accountability for those complicit in supporting the Ortega-Murillo government's undemocratic acts," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

