US warns of new sanctions over 'undemocratic' Nicaragua election

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The United States warned Monday of additional sanctions against Nicaragua after President Daniel Ortega was declared the winner of an election widely denounced as a sham.

"We will continue to use diplomacy, coordinated actions with regional allies and partners, sanctions and visa restrictions, as appropriate, to promote accountability for those complicit in supporting the Ortega-Murillo government's undemocratic acts," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.