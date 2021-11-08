US Warns Of New Sanctions Over 'undemocratic' Nicaragua Election
Mon 08th November 2021
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The United States warned Monday of additional sanctions against Nicaragua after President Daniel Ortega was declared the winner of an election widely denounced as a sham.
"We will continue to use diplomacy, coordinated actions with regional allies and partners, sanctions and visa restrictions, as appropriate, to promote accountability for those complicit in supporting the Ortega-Murillo government's undemocratic acts," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.