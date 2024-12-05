US Warns Of 'serious Negative Impacts' If Romania Turns Away From West
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The United States warned Wednesday of "serious negative impacts" if Romania turns away from the West, after the victory of a far-right outsider in the country's first-round presidential vote was validated earlier this week, paving the way for a runoff.
The surprise win by candidate Calin Georgescu, a 62-year-old anti-vaxxer and admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has raised fears in the West that it could herald a shift in the foreign policy of the NATO country bordering Ukraine.
Romanian authorities additionally alleged Russian influence and pointed to possible interference via TikTok.
"Romania's hard-earned progress anchoring itself in the Transatlantic community cannot be turned back by foreign actors seeking to shift Romania's foreign policy away from its Western alliances," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.
"Any such change would have serious negative impacts on US security cooperation with Romania, while a decision to restrict foreign investment would discourage US companies from continuing to invest in Romania," Miller added.
Georgescu will face Elena Lasconi, the leader of the centrist, pro-EU USR party, in the runoff election.
In between the two rounds of presidential voting, Romanians on Sunday voted in legislative elections which produced a fragmented parliament, with the far right making big gains.
Miller added that the United States was "concerned" by an official report by Romanian authorities of Russian involvement in cyber activity designed to influence the electoral process.
"Data referenced in the report should be fully investigated to ensure the integrity of Romania's electoral process," he added.
Since the fall of Communism in 1989, the country of 19 million has never seen such a breakthrough by the far right, fueled by mounting anger over soaring inflation and fears over Russia's war in neighboring Ukraine.
