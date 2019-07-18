UrduPoint.com
US Warns States To Not Buy Systems Designed To Counter Its F-35 Aircraft - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The United States wants to warn India and other allies around the world against purchasing any military equipment that is designed to counter its fifth generation aircraft, Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy David Trachtenberg said in a press conference on Wednesday.

"I think the message we are sending is we want to make sure that other countries are not purchasing equipment that is designed to counter our sophisticated fifth generation aircraft," Trachtenberg said. "I think the other message we are sending is we are consistent with our approach on this."

Earlier on Wednesday, the United States announced Turkey will no longer be part of its F-35 program after its acquisition of the Russian S-400s made that relationship "impossible."

Your Thoughts and Comments

