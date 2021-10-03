US Warns Sudan That Bilateral Relations Depend on Civilian-Led Transition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) US support for Sudan, including political, economic and military assistance, depends on the country's adherence to civilian-led transition, US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said.

US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman traveled to Sudan from September 28 to October 1 to reaffirm US support for the civilian-led transition in the country.

"He (Feltman) underscored that such support depends on Sudan's adherence to the agreed transitional order as established in the 2019 Constitutional Declaration and the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement," Price said on Saturday.

The State Department spokesperson warned that deviation from this course, "will place at risk Sudan's bilateral relationship with the United States, including significant U.S. assistance."

Price specified that US support for Sudan's debt relief, as well as plans to help modernize the Sudanese military, also depend on adherence to the plan of civilian-led transition.

According to the US State Department, the key benchmarks in Sudan's transition process include reaching consensus on the date of the transfer of the chair of the Sovereign Council to a civilian; agreeing on new national security parameters; establishing the Transitional Legislative Council and mechanisms for transitional justice.

"The United States will continue to closely monitor developments, in coordination with the Troika and our other partners in Europe, the United Nations, and the African Union," Price said.

At the end of last month, the Sudanese government announced it had thwarted a military coup attempt believed to be organized by supporters of former President Omar Bashir. The former president was overthrown in a military coup in April 2019 following mass protests over the deteriorating economic situation and declining living standards in the country.