US Warns Travelers To Exercise Caution In Malawi Due To Unrest - State Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 10:44 PM

The US Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs issued an advisory on Thursday warning travelers of civil unrest in Malawi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The US Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs issued an advisory on Thursday warning travelers of civil unrest in Malawi.

"Exercise increased caution in Malawi due to civil unrest," the advisory said.

The advisory explained that political demonstrations have occurred in cities and towns throughout Malawi.

Some demonstrations are accompanied with acts of vandalism and looting and the police has responded by deploying tear gas.

Protests started in Malawi after President Arthur Peter Mutharika was re-elected in May and the opposition contested the election results, claiming there had been irregularities during the vote.

