US Warns Turkey For Hosting Hamas Members

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 19, 2024 | 01:42 PM

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2024) The United States issued a warning on Monday to countries hosting members of Hamas, specifically highlighting Turkey following reports that suggested the Palestinian group’s leadership may have moved there.

Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the US State Department, addressed the issue in a press briefing, noting that some Hamas leaders, previously based in Doha, may have relocated to Turkey. While Miller did not confirm the reports, he stated he was “not in a position to dispute” them.

Miller emphasized that the US would make its stance clear to the Turkish government, stating, “There can be no more business as usual with Hamas,”.

He added that leaders of the terrorist organization should not be allowed to live comfortably anywhere, especially as several members have been indicted in the United States and should be extradited.

For years, Qatar has been a host for Hamas leadership members, with its capital, Doha, serving as a base for the group’s operations. Ismael Haniyeh, the former leader of Hamas, lived in Qatar until his death in a suspected Israeli attack in Tehran on July 31, 2023.

Qatar recently suspended its mediation efforts aimed at securing a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas after October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel, which escalated the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Along with the United States and Egypt, Qatar had been involved in facilitating diplomatic talks to address the crisis and release hostages.

