US Warns Turkey Of 'Consequences' Amid Incursion In Syria - Envoy To UN

Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:29 PM

The United States warned Turkey about the possible consequences it will face if Ankara fails to protect vulnerable civilians and restrain fighters from the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) amid the military operation in northern Syria, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kelly Craft told reporters on Thursday

"Turkey is now responsible for ensuring that all ISIS [IS] fighters in detention, in prison remain in prison and that ISIS does not reconstitute itself in any way, shape or form. Failure to play by the rules, to protect vulnerable populations, failure to guarantee that ISIS cannot exploit these actions to reconstitute will have consequences," Craft said.

