WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) US President Donald Trump warned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday that foreign interference is making conditions in Libya more complicated, the White House said in a readout of a phone call between the two leaders after Turkey's parliament approved a measure to deploy troops to the North African country.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey," the readout said. "President Trump pointed out that foreign interference is complicating the situation in Libya."