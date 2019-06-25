US Warns Two IS-Linked Suspects Can Be in Mexico - Reports

(@imziishan)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The US Department of Homeland Security has warned the Mexican authorities that two alleged members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) could have crossed into Mexico from Central America, media reported.

According to Excelsior news portal, the Mexican Federal Police have received the relevant notification.

The notification says that two Egyptian nationals, Ibrahim Mohamed and Mohamed Eissa, and one Iraqi national Ahamed Ghanim Mohamed Al Juburi, who have been allegedly affiliated with IS, were seen in May in Panama and in early June in Costa Rica.

The whereabouts of the two Egyptians is unknown, and they are believed to have reached Mexico, while the Iraqi citizen was detained in Costa Rica.

According to the media outlet, the US authorities believe that the United States can be the final destination of the two Egyptians.