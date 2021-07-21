UrduPoint.com
US Warns Ukraine To Stay Quiet About Forthcoming Nord Stream 2 Deal - Reports

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Biden administration has conveyed to Ukrainian counterparts that Kyiv should not engage in criticism of the forthcoming deal between the United States and Germany regarding the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Politico reported on Tuesday.

The United States officials have also signaled to Kyiv that the existing bilateral relationship will suffer a damage if Ukrainian officials will discuss the United States and Germany's potential plans with members of the Congress, the report said.

According to the report, however, a senior Biden administration official noted that situation remains more nuanced than the one presented to the public.

