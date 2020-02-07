US warns Venezuela of consequences if Guaido harmed

The United States warned Venezuela's rulers of consequences if opposition leader Juan Guaido is not allowed to return safely from a visit to Washington, where he enjoyed pledges of robust support

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The United States warned Venezuela's rulers of consequences if opposition leader Juan Guaido is not allowed to return safely from a visit to Washington, where he enjoyed pledges of robust support.

In one sign that some saw as retaliation, authorities in Caracas threw into jail six oil executives with joint US and Venezuelan nationality, two months after allowing them to shift to house arrest.

Elliott Abrams, the US envoy leading the drive to oust leftist leader Nicolas Maduro, warned that the United States was "prepared" with unspecified actions if Guaido faces trouble.

"We hope that the regime makes the calculation, particularly after this trip, that the support for Guaido is strong and that the counter-reaction to any move against him would make it a mistake for the regime," Abrams told reporters.

"We're very concerned about it and we hope that he will return safely," he said.

Guaido, who is considered interim president by the United States and most other Western and Latin American nations, vowed to keep up his campaign.

"We are going to mobilize in the coming days in Venezuela," Guaido told reporters after meeting the head of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro.

"Yes, there are risks." Guaido last week met Venezuelans in Miami and then appeared as a surprise guest Tuesday at President Donald Trump's State of the Union address before Congress.

He later met with Trump at the White House, which accorded him the same treatment it would any head of state.

Maduro's government harshly criticized both Trump and Guaido but in the past it has allowed the opposition leader to move freely despite his efforts to topple the regime.

Guaido enjoyed applause from across the political spectrum at the State of the Union address, despite a highly polarizing speech by Trump, and met Thursday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress.