US Warship Arrives In Ukraine's Odesa To Partake In Sea Breeze-2021 Military Exercise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) US guided-missile destroyer USS Ross has arrived on Sunday in the southern Ukrainian port-city of Odesa on Black Sea coast to participate in the 2021 edition of the annual Sea Breeze annual military exercise, organizers said.

"@USNavy #USSRoss arrives in #Odesa #UKR to take part in #ExerciseSeaBreeze! This is the 21st iteration of the exercise where +30 countries will join together for interoperability training in the #BlackSea!" a statement published on the exercise's verified Twitter account read.

Sea Breeze describes itself as an international maritime, air and land exercise that has been co-hosted by the United States and Ukraine since 1997. The drills, which include about 5,000 servicemen and 32 warships from 32 countries this year, will be taking place from June 28 - July 10 in the Black Sea.

More Stories From World

