US Warship Downs Incoming Missile Fired From Yemen: Military
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 08:02 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) A US Navy warship shot down a missile Friday that was fired at it by Yemen's Huthi rebels, who have carried out two months of attacks on international shipping, the military said.
US and British forces carried out two rounds of joint strikes aimed at reducing the Huthis' ability to target vessels transiting a key maritime trade route and Washington has also launched a series of unilateral air raids, but the Huthis have vowed to continue their attacks.
"The militants fired one anti-ship ballistic missile from Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward Arleigh-Burke class destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) in the Gulf of Aden," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on social media.
"The missile was successfully shot down by USS Carney. There were no injuries or damage reported," CENTCOM said.
