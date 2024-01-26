Open Menu

US Warship Downs Incoming Missile Fired From Yemen: Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 08:02 PM

US warship downs incoming missile fired from Yemen: military

A US Navy warship shot down a missile Friday that was fired at it by Yemen's Huthi rebels, who have carried out two months of attacks on international shipping, the military said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) A US Navy warship shot down a missile Friday that was fired at it by Yemen's Huthi rebels, who have carried out two months of attacks on international shipping, the military said.

US and British forces carried out two rounds of joint strikes aimed at reducing the Huthis' ability to target vessels transiting a key maritime trade route and Washington has also launched a series of unilateral air raids, but the Huthis have vowed to continue their attacks.

"The militants fired one anti-ship ballistic missile from Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward Arleigh-Burke class destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) in the Gulf of Aden," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on social media.

"The missile was successfully shot down by USS Carney. There were no injuries or damage reported," CENTCOM said.

Related Topics

Militants Washington Social Media Yemen Aden From

Recent Stories

ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 ..

ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat

7 minutes ago
 Monitoring officers continue action over violation ..

Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct

9 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day

Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day

9 minutes ago
 5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed i ..

5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days

7 minutes ago
 Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins

Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins

7 minutes ago
 Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilie ..

Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-bett ..

7 minutes ago
Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 ..

Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 matches

10 minutes ago
 Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sh ..

Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident

10 minutes ago
 Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities t ..

Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects

7 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day ..

Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day in front of Indian Embassy in ..

7 minutes ago
 Punjab to introduce first social welfare policy: C ..

Punjab to introduce first social welfare policy: Caretaker Punjab Health and Soc ..

39 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt taking steps to ensure best healt ..

Balochistan govt taking steps to ensure best healthcare facilities: Domki

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World