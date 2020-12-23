UrduPoint.com
US Warship John S. McCain Sails Through South China Sea to Enforce Free Navigation - Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The US Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer John S. McCain transited the South China Sea to challenge sovereignty claims by some nations over all or part of the strategic waterway that supports up to one-third of global maritime trade, the Navy said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The United States upholds freedom of navigation as a principle. As long as some countries continue to assert maritime claims that are inconsistent with international law as reflected in the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention and that purport to restrict unlawfully the rights and freedoms guaranteed to all States, the United States will continue to defend those rights and freedoms," the release said.

The release claimed China, Vietnam, and Taiwan require permission or advanced advanced notification before a foreign military vessel engages in "innocent passage" through the territorial sea - a violation of international maritime law.

However, the release made no mention of China's claim to own the entire waterway nor did it mention Beijing's creation of a series of military bases in the Spratly Islands on both sides of the sea.

The release added that US forces will continue operations in the South China Sea on a daily basis and will to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows - regardless of excessive maritime claims.

