US Warship Leaves Black Sea After 2-Day Port Visit in Romania - Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) US guided-missile cruiser Monterey has ended a two-day port visit in Romania as it participated in the Sea Shield 2021 naval exercise in the Black Sea, the US Sixth Fleet said in a release on Wednesday.

"The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) conducted a two day port visit in Romania, March 22-23, 2021 as part of their mission to conduct presence operations in the Black Sea region and participate in the Romanian-led exercise Sea Shield 2021," the release said.

The maritime forces from Albania, Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Japan, Turkey, Ukraine and the Netherlands also participated in Sea Shield 2021 exercise, the release said.

The Black Sea is a critical waterway for maritime commerce and stability in Europe and the combined operations there strengthen interoperability between NATO allies and partners, the release also said.

The Black Sea operations also demonstrate the US Navy's commitment to peace and security in the Sixth Fleet area of responsibility, the release added.

The Russian Defense Ministry said last week that it was monitoring Monterey's activities upon the warship's entering the Black Sea.