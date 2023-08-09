US Wary of Selling F-35s to UAE Due to Risk of Data Leaks to China - Reports

A suspension of talks between the United States and the United Arab Emirates on the purchase of F-35 jets by Riyadh is caused by Washington's concerns about possible information leaks to China, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the negotiations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) A suspension of talks between the United States and the United Arab Emirates on the purchase of F-35 jets by Riyadh is caused by Washington's concerns about possible information leaks to China, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

In December 2021, the UAE unilaterally suspended talks on the purchase of 50 US-made aircraft, citing a reassessment of the terms of the deal. Earlier that month, the Washington Post reported that the country might put the deal on hold due to restrictions placed on the aircraft and other weapons amid growing concerns over China's increasing role in the Arabian Gulf.

The real reason behind the stalling of the negotiations is that the US is concerned about possible leaks of sensitive information to China, while Abu Dhabi is frustrated with operational restrictions put on the jets, the sources said.

The media added that the administration of former US President Donald Trump had promised the UAE access to a wider range of US military equipment, including F-35 fighter jets.