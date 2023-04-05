US Wary Russia, China May Exploit Trump Indictment to Widen US Political Divide - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) US intelligence officials are on alert for any signs of "influence campaigns" from Russia or China aimed at exploiting US political divide in connection with the indictment against former President Donald Trump, NBC reported on Wednesday.

Officials have been "watching very closely" for any indication of such interference since the indictment was confirmed last week, but have not seen any signs of it "beyond the efforts that have become standard," the broadcaster said, citing two US officials.

The US is particularly looking for any efforts by Beijing or Moscow to stir up a response to Trump's indictment and arraignment, such as protests, the report said.

The CIA declined to comment, according to the broadcaster. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the FBI did not respond to NBC news requests for comment.

After the indictment against the former US president was confirmed last week, the Kremlin called it an internal affair of the United States and abstained from further comment.

On Tuesday, Trump in his first appearance at a Manhattan court was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection to his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, among others.

The Kremlin has responded by saying it has no right to interfere in the internal affairs of the United States, just as Washington has no right to interfere in the affairs of Russia.