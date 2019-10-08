US Was Not Asked to Remove Troops During Trump-Erdogan Call - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The United States was not asked to remove its forces from northern Syria amid Turkey's intent to launch a military operation in the area, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"I am not going to get into details of the call but we were not asked to remove our troops.

The [US] President [Donald Trump], when he learned that the potential Turkish invasion knowing that we have 50 special operations troops in the region and in the zone of operations made a decision to protect those troops and keep them out of the crossfire between the heavily armed Kurdish forces as well as heavily armed Turkish forces," the official said on Monday.