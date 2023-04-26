UrduPoint.com

US Was Not Involved In The Killing Of ISIS Leader By Taliban In Afghanistan - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Washington was not involved in a Taliban operation to eliminate an ISIS (banned in Russia) leader in Afghanistan, U.S. National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"This was a Taliban operation. We were not involved in any way," Kirby said.

Kirby also said that the elimination of the ISIS leader who was reportedly responsible for Kabul's airport bombing of 2021, killing 13 U.S. soldiers and many more civilians, was something everyone could "feel good about".

