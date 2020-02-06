UrduPoint.com
US Was Not Ready To Counter Alleged Russian Election Interference In 2016 - Senate Panel

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:50 PM

US Was Not Ready to Counter Alleged Russian Election Interference in 2016 - Senate Panel

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Senate Intelligence Committee said in a report released on Thursday that the United States was not well prepared to defend against alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

"The [Intelligence] Committee found that the US government was not well-postured to counter Russian election interference activity with a full range of readily-available policy options," the report said.

The Intelligence Committee said it saw no evidence of alleged Russian interference changing any votes or manipulating voting machines in the 2016 election.

Moreover, the panel found that the Obama administration did not know the extent of Russia's ability to hack US election systems and had trouble identifying alleged Russian election interference efforts.

Russia has repeatedly denied any meddling in the 2016 US election, blaming social media trolling and other nefarious activities on private individuals.

In April, the final report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion in the 2016 election said it did not find evidence to determine a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.

