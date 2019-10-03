UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Watchdog Accuses San Francisco Of Water Pollution After Trump Attacks Democratic State

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 07:47 PM

US Watchdog Accuses San Francisco of Water Pollution After Trump Attacks Democratic State

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a notice to San Francisco, California, over alleged dumping of waste into the ocean, just days after President Donald Trump accused the "Democratic liberal" authorities of the state of being lax on water pollution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a notice to San Francisco, California, over alleged dumping of waste into the ocean, just days after President Donald Trump accused the "Democratic liberal" authorities of the state of being lax on water pollution.

During a September rally in California, Trump slammed the Democratic state for "tremendous pollution," which he linked to the problem of homelessness as well as used needles and other debris entering the ocean.

In its Wednesday notice, the EPA mentioned failures of the city's sewage and stormwater systems, which it says led to "substantial volumes of raw and partially-treated sewage" flowing to Californian beaches.

"There have been instances of sewage flowing in the streets and entering people's homes. Moreover, the City's data also show other pollutants of significant concern such as copper, zinc, lead, cyanide and ammonia that can threaten the water quality of the Bay and the ocean," the EPA added.

Yet, the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper as well some of local authorities described the EPA note of violation as part of Trump's alleged war against California.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, in particular, claimed that the notice of violation "contained a series of mischaracterizations, inaccuracies and falsehoods, and is the latest example of the Trump administration's attack on our city and our state."

Related Topics

Attack Water Trump San Francisco London Lead Needles September

Recent Stories

40 jewellers showcase designs at Hong Kong Pavilio ..

4 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police rounded up 109 lawbreakers

2 minutes ago

Peshawar City traffic police arrange traffic aware ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar welcomes ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 provides services to 878 victims

2 minutes ago

KP Assembly observes World Senior Citizen Day

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.