US Watchdog Accuses San Francisco of Water Pollution After Trump Attacks Democratic State

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a notice to San Francisco, California, over alleged dumping of waste into the ocean, just days after President Donald Trump accused the "Democratic liberal" authorities of the state of being lax on water pollution

During a September rally in California, Trump slammed the Democratic state for "tremendous pollution," which he linked to the problem of homelessness as well as used needles and other debris entering the ocean.

In its Wednesday notice, the EPA mentioned failures of the city's sewage and stormwater systems, which it says led to "substantial volumes of raw and partially-treated sewage" flowing to Californian beaches.

"There have been instances of sewage flowing in the streets and entering people's homes. Moreover, the City's data also show other pollutants of significant concern such as copper, zinc, lead, cyanide and ammonia that can threaten the water quality of the Bay and the ocean," the EPA added.

Yet, the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper as well some of local authorities described the EPA note of violation as part of Trump's alleged war against California.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, in particular, claimed that the notice of violation "contained a series of mischaracterizations, inaccuracies and falsehoods, and is the latest example of the Trump administration's attack on our city and our state."