WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) President Donald Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro engaged in prohibited political activity by attacking presidential candidate Joe Biden in media appearances and on social platforms prior to the election, the US Office of Special Counsel (OSC) said in a report on Monday.

"OSC's investigation determined that Dr. Navarro violated the Hatch Act's prohibition against using his official authority or influence to affect an election by engaging in political activity during official media appearances and on his official Twitter account," the Federal watchdog said.

OSC alleged that from May 26 through October 19, 2020, during at least six media interviews where he appeared in the official capacity as Assistant to the President and Director of the Office on Trade and Manufacturing Policy, Navarro repeatedly attacked Biden and/or vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Among other things, Navarro accused Biden of being "compromised" and susceptible to being "bought" by China and even nicknamed him "Beijing Biden," according to the report.

"On his "@PeterNavarro45" Twitter account, which he often used for official purposes, Dr. Navarro engaged in similar partisan attacks, repeating his "Beijing Biden" nickname for Mr. Biden and accusing him of being "soft" on China and a plagiarist," the report said.

OSC described violations as "knowing and willful" - having received training on the Hatch Act and being aware of the investigation. It said that Navarro was offered an opportunity to respond to the report, but he chose not to do so. The report was submitted to the Trump administration for appropriate action.