WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) A US watchdog group requested documents from the White House on the role Trump inaugural committee chair Tom Barrack played in finalizing a nuclear technology deal with the Saudis.

In February, the US House Oversight Committee released a report on the Trump administration's efforts to rush nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia. The report also revealed that advocates of the deal stood to profit from its implementation.

"Barrack has significant business ties to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and nearly 25% of investments into his company came from those two countries.

He also has personal investments in Saudi Arabian nuclear technology," the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) said in a press release accompanying the filing on Wednesday.

The requested documents, the release added, may shed light on the extent to which Barrack promoted the Saudi Arabia nuclear deal and if and how private business interests influenced the final decision.