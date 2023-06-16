US Watchdog Says FBI, DHS Need More Holistic Approach to Counter Domestic Terror Threats

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) US Federal domestic security and law enforcement agencies need to develop wider, more comprehensive strategies to fight the threats of domestic extremism and terrorism, a new GAO report says.

"The FBI and Department of Homeland Security could develop comprehensive strategies to prevent violent extremism and counter domestic terrorism," the report said on Thursday.

The FBI and the DHS still need to strengthen how they share threat information to prevent or address incidents such as the Capitol Attack on January 6, 2021, the report advised.

Those two agencies also need to step up their level of coordination "to collect useful incident data for reporting and program evaluation purposes," the report said.

In January 2022, FBI officials testified that the number of their bureau investigations of suspected domestic violent extremists had more than doubled since the spring of 2020. The number of FBI's open domestic terrorism-related cases at any point during the following fiscal year grew by 357%, the GAO report said.