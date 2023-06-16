UrduPoint.com

US Watchdog Says FBI, DHS Need More Holistic Approach To Counter Domestic Terror Threats

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 05:10 AM

US Watchdog Says FBI, DHS Need More Holistic Approach to Counter Domestic Terror Threats

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) US Federal domestic security and law enforcement agencies need to develop wider, more comprehensive strategies to fight the threats of domestic extremism and terrorism, a new GAO report says.

"The FBI and Department of Homeland Security could develop comprehensive strategies to prevent violent extremism and counter domestic terrorism," the report said on Thursday.

The FBI and the DHS still need to strengthen how they share threat information to prevent or address incidents such as the Capitol Attack on January 6, 2021, the report advised.

Those two agencies also need to step up their level of coordination "to collect useful incident data for reporting and program evaluation purposes," the report said.

In January 2022, FBI officials testified that the number of their bureau investigations of suspected domestic violent extremists had more than doubled since the spring of 2020. The number of FBI's open domestic terrorism-related cases at any point during the following fiscal year grew by 357%, the GAO report said.

Related Topics

Attack Gao January FBI 2020 Share

Recent Stories

Spain secure final spot at UEFA Nations League wit ..

Spain secure final spot at UEFA Nations League with late win over Italy

3 hours ago
 UAE convenes UN Security Council Presidency Signat ..

UAE convenes UN Security Council Presidency Signature Event on Human Fraternity ..

4 hours ago
 90% of students considering their career goals in ..

90% of students considering their career goals in high school, 72% have clear id ..

4 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Department of Economy a ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Department of Economy and Tourism’s first ‘City B ..

4 hours ago
 Reem Al Hashimy visits Argentina as part of Latin ..

Reem Al Hashimy visits Argentina as part of Latin America, Caribbean tour

4 hours ago
 ALECSO organises training workshop on youth empowe ..

ALECSO organises training workshop on youth empowerment in Comoros

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.