US Watchdog Secures 'Complete Access' to Inspect Chinese Auditors - PCAOB

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The US Public Company Accounting Oversight board (PCAOB) has secured "complete access" to inspect and investigate audit firms in China, according to a release.

"For the first time in history, the PCAOB has secured complete access to inspect and investigate registered public accounting firms headquartered in mainland China and Hong Kong," PCAOB Chair Erica Y. Williams said in a release.