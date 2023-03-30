US Watchdog Tells Congress F-35 Training Simulator Still Has Six 'Must Fix' Problems

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Six "must fix" deficiencies remain in the training flight simulator for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter before the controversial aircraft, the most expensive procurement program in military history, at last becomes fully operational, a senior Government Accountability Office (GAO) official told Congress.

"Our ongoing work indicates that the program made progress with fixing most of the remaining simulator issues over the last year, but six 'must fix' deficiencies remain and must be resolved," GAO Contracting and National Security Acquisitions Director Jon Ludwigson told a House Armed Services subcommittee in prepared testimony on Wednesday.

The simulator must be fully developed before the Department of Defense can conduct tests to finally approve the F-35 for full-rate production 27 years after work on it began, Ludwigson said

"Once resolved, the Director of Operational Test and Evaluation must accredit the simulator, verifying that the simulator accurately replicates real-world conditions.

This will enable the Department of Defense to conduct the final tests, which are currently planned to begin in August 2023," he said.

The F-35 program office continues to face delays in delivering Block 4 capabilities and added new, post-Block 4 efforts to enable the F-35 fleet to keep up with new threats and operational challenges, Ludwigson added.