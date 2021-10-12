US Watchdog to Review Efforts to Ensure Adequate Number of Air Traffic Controllers

The US Department of Transportation (DOT) is launching a review of the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) efforts to maintain an adequate standard of trained air traffic controllers across the United States, the DOT Office of Inspector General said on Tuesday

"(W)e are initiating this audit with the following objectives: to assess FAA's efforts to ensure that critical air traffic control facilities have an adequate number of controllers and to identify the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on FAA's controller training program," the Office of Inspector General said in a new audit announcement.

The FAA faces challenges with ensuring it has enough fully trained controllers at these critical facilities and with conducting oversight of staffing and training to maintain continuity of air traffic operations and it now must also respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement said.

The FAA employs about 13,800 air traffic controllers in more than 300 facilities across the United States and its adequate staffing and training for controllers are essential to maintaining the safety of the national airspace system, the announcement added.