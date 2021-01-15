UrduPoint.com
US Watchdogs Initiate Review Of Major Departments' Response To Capitol Riots

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 08:15 PM

The internal government watchdogs at the US Departments of Justice, Defense, Homeland Security and the Interior are launching reviews to examine their preparedness and response to last week's violence at the Capitol, the DOJ OIG said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The internal government watchdogs at the US Departments of Justice, Defense, Homeland Security and the Interior are launching reviews to examine their preparedness and response to last week's violence at the Capitol, the DOJ OIG said in a statement on Friday.

"The DOJ Office of the Inspector General (OIG) is initiating a review to examine the role and activity of DOJ and its components in preparing for and responding to the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021," the statement said.

The DOJ OIG vowed to coordinate its review with separate investigations "also being conducted by the Offices of Inspector General of the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of the Interior."

