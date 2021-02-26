US Watching Armenia Situation Closely, Urges Parties to Exercise Restraint - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The United States is watching the situation in Armenia very closely and is calling on all sides to exercise restraint, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We are of course aware of recent developments in Armenia.

We are following the situation very closely ," Price said at a briefing. "We urge all parties to exercise restraint and to avoid any escalatory or violent actions. We remind all parties of the bedrock democratic principle that [a] state's armed forces should not intervene in domestic politics."