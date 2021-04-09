The United States watches closely China's aggressive actions against Taiwan and has growing concerns about it, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The United States watches closely China's aggressive actions against Taiwan and has growing concerns about it, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

"We have been clearly publicly and privately expressing our concern, our growing concerns about China's aggression towards Taiwan.

China is taking increasingly coercive action to undercut democracy in Taiwan. We have seen a concerning increase in PRC's military activity in the Taiwan Strait, which we believe is potentially destabilizing. So we are watching that closely," Psaki said during a daily briefing.

Psaki emphasized that the United States seeks no confrontation with China, but considers the bilateral relationship as one based on "steep competition."