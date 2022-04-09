US Watching French Election, Does Not Have Any Predictions - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) The United States is watching the French presidential election, but does not have any predictions, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday.

The last polls ahead of the first round of the French presidential race predict the victory of the incumbent, Emmanuel Macron, with a minimal gap from his main rival, right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen.

"We are watching the French election, we don't have any predictions," Psaki told a briefing.

The first round of the presidential election in France will be held on Sunday and the second round is scheduled for April 24.