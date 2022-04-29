UrduPoint.com

US Watching Possible Spillover Of Ukraine Conflict Into Moldova 'Like A Hawk' - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US Watching Possible Spillover of Ukraine Conflict Into Moldova 'Like a Hawk' - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The United States is watching closely the possibility of a spillover of the conflict in Ukraine into neighboring Moldova, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"Simply put, we are watching this like a hawk," Blinken said when asked about the situation during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

A series of explosions occurred in Transnistria on Monday and Tuesday, causing no casualties but prompting concerns that the Ukraine crisis could expand into Moldova's breakaway region.

Transnistria, 60% of whose population is Russian and Ukrainian, has been seeking to secede from Moldova since before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would integrate with Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the issue by force, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Russia Chisinau Romania United States Moldova From

Recent Stories

US Navy Staying Out of Black Sea to Avoid Escalati ..

US Navy Staying Out of Black Sea to Avoid Escalation - Chief of Naval Operations

19 minutes ago
 Speaker Pelosi Invites Greek Prime Minister to Add ..

Speaker Pelosi Invites Greek Prime Minister to Address US Congress on May 17 - L ..

19 minutes ago
 Guterres Says He, Zelenskyy Addressed UN Plan on M ..

Guterres Says He, Zelenskyy Addressed UN Plan on Mariupol, Intense Talks Underwa ..

19 minutes ago
 Biden Says Russia's Proxy War Comments 'Not True' ..

Biden Says Russia's Proxy War Comments 'Not True' But Concern Him

19 minutes ago
 Overall Level of Violence in Afghanistan Has Decre ..

Overall Level of Violence in Afghanistan Has Decreased - Blinken

31 minutes ago
 Ukraine Discusses Issue of Military Equipment Repa ..

Ukraine Discusses Issue of Military Equipment Repair With Bulgaria - Zelenskyy O ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.