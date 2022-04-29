US Watching Possible Spillover of Ukraine Conflict Into Moldova 'Like a Hawk' - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The United States is watching closely the possibility of a spillover of the conflict in Ukraine into neighboring Moldova, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"Simply put, we are watching this like a hawk," Blinken said when asked about the situation during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

A series of explosions occurred in Transnistria on Monday and Tuesday, causing no casualties but prompting concerns that the Ukraine crisis could expand into Moldova's breakaway region.

Transnistria, 60% of whose population is Russian and Ukrainian, has been seeking to secede from Moldova since before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would integrate with Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the issue by force, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau.