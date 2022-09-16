UrduPoint.com

US Watching Russian, Chinese Activities In Arctic Very Closely - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022 | 09:20 PM

US Watching Russian, Chinese Activities in Arctic Very Closely - Pentagon

The United States is closely monitoring Russian and Chinese activities and intentions in the Arctic, US Principal Director for the Arctic and Global Resilience at the Defense Department Greg Pollock said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The United States is closely monitoring Russian and Chinese activities and intentions in the Arctic, US Principal Director for the Arctic and Global Resilience at the Defense Department Greg Pollock said on Friday.

"We're watching both Russian and Chinese activities and intentions in the Arctic very closely," Pollock said during a virtual panel discussion with the Center for a New American Security.

The United States will work very closely with all of the Arctic seven nations to ensure they develop the right capabilities and interoperability in the region, including through large scale exercises, Pollock said.

Related Topics

Russia China United States All

Recent Stories

SCO Serves Economic Development of Member-States - ..

SCO Serves Economic Development of Member-States - Putin

1 minute ago
 Poland to Purchase 48 FA-50 Fighter Jets From Sout ..

Poland to Purchase 48 FA-50 Fighter Jets From South Korea - Defense Minister

1 minute ago
 Biden Team Now Planning 2024 Re-Election Campaign ..

Biden Team Now Planning 2024 Re-Election Campaign on Bill Clinton Model - Report ..

1 minute ago
 Packaging sector seeks "industry" status

Packaging sector seeks "industry" status

1 minute ago
 Crisis club Worcester meet RFU deadline to avoid b ..

Crisis club Worcester meet RFU deadline to avoid ban

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine finds graves and 'torture centres' in reca ..

Ukraine finds graves and 'torture centres' in recaptured east

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.