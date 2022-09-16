US Watching Russian, Chinese Activities in Arctic Very Closely - Pentagon

The United States is closely monitoring Russian and Chinese activities and intentions in the Arctic, US Principal Director for the Arctic and Global Resilience at the Defense Department Greg Pollock said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The United States is closely monitoring Russian and Chinese activities and intentions in the Arctic, US Principal Director for the Arctic and Global Resilience at the Defense Department Greg Pollock said on Friday.

"We're watching both Russian and Chinese activities and intentions in the Arctic very closely," Pollock said during a virtual panel discussion with the Center for a New American Security.

The United States will work very closely with all of the Arctic seven nations to ensure they develop the right capabilities and interoperability in the region, including through large scale exercises, Pollock said.