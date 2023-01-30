UrduPoint.com

US Weapons Abandoned In Afghanistan Turn Up In Kashmir - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2023 | 06:54 PM

US Weapons Abandoned in Afghanistan Turn Up in Kashmir - Reports

Weapons left behind by US forces during their hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan are showing up in Kashmir, NBC reported on Monday, citing Indian officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Weapons left behind by US forces during their hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan are showing up in Kashmir, NBC reported on Monday, citing Indian officials.

A spokesperson for the Indian army in Kashmir said most of the weapons turning up so far were recovered from militants from Pakistan-based groups Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) or Lashkar-e-Taiba, which fought alongside the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) in Afghanistan and are now attempting to annex Kashmir for Pakistan.

The weapons include M4s, M16s and other US-manufactured guns and ammunition that are unusual to find in Kashmir.

Experts say that the abandoned weapons could be a significant source of revenue for the Taliban and could pose a threat around the region. A Pentagon report found that more than $7.1 billion worth of US military equipment was left behind in Afghanistan, including more than 316,000 weapons worth nearly $512 million.

