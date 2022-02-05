US Weapons Already on Ukrainian Shooting Range - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The Ukrainian military has already received weapons provided by the United States as part of the newest military aid package, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday.

In late December, President Joe Biden approved a $200 million security package for Ukraine, which includes lethal defensive assistance such as Javelin anti-tank missiles and ammunition. On Thursday, Reznikov announced that the seventh plane carrying 85 tonnes of US military aid had arrived in Ukraine.

"USA-Boryspil-Military polygon. Weapons from our partners are already on the shooting range.

Meanwhile, we are waiting for the next bird," Reznikov tweeted.

The protracted tensions around Ukraine have intensified in recent weeks, with NATO raising concerns over Russia's alleged military buildup near the Ukrainian border and urging allies to enhance their military support for Kiev. The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the Baltic states have already supplied several batches of arms to Ukraine, mainly handguns, ammunition and anti-tank weapons.

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations of prepping for an invasion of Ukraine and has criticized NATO's provocative military buildup in the region.