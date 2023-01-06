UrduPoint.com

US Weapons Package For Ukraine To Include Sea Sparrow Anti-Aircraft Missiles - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2023 | 07:51 PM

The new US weapons package for Ukraine to be announced on Friday will include Sea Sparrow anti-aircraft missiles, Politico reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The new US weapons package for Ukraine to be announced on Friday will include Sea Sparrow anti-aircraft missiles, Politico reported.

The Sea Sparrow is guided by radar and can be launched from the sea or land to defend against aircraft or cruise missiles.

The Ukrainian military has managed to adapt its Soviet-era BUK launchers to use the Sea Sparrow, Politico reported on Thursday, cited two sources familiar with the matter.

The Biden administration is expected to announce a new round of military aid on Friday, which will also include Bradley vehicles for the first time.

US media have reported that the military aid package will be valued at nearly $3 billion.

More Stories From World

