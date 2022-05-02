UrduPoint.com

US Weapons Supply To Taiwan Delayed Due To Busy Defense Industry - Taiwanese Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2022 | 06:08 PM

US Weapons Supply to Taiwan Delayed Due to Busy Defense Industry - Taiwanese Ministry

The United States is forced to delay weapons supply to Taiwan until 2026, given the country's overloaded defense industry, the Taiwanese defense ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) The United States is forced to delay weapons supply to Taiwan until 2026, given the country's overloaded defense industry, the Taiwanese defense ministry said on Monday.

In August 2021, the US State Department approved a $750 million arms sale of artillery systems to Taiwan, with the delivery of 40 M109A6 Paladin medium self-propelled howitzer systems scheduled for 2023.

"The production line is crowded out," the ministry said in a statement, as quoted by the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post.

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a legislation allowing the Biden administration to engage in lend-lease deals for military equipment with Ukraine and other Eastern European countries.

Meanwhile, Taiwan is seeking alternative ways to receive the howitzers amid the delay, the country's defense ministry said.

"The defense ministry is currently reviewing alternative plans," the statement said.

Last Friday, the Chinese embassy in Washington said that the US should stop selling weapons to Taiwan, as China reserves the right to respond to any foreign meddling.

The Taiwan issue contributes to exacerbating relations between China and the US. Washington continues to sell weapons to the island, maintain official and military contacts with Taipei. Beijing calls on the US to stop such provocations.

Official relations between Beijing and Taipei broke down in 1949 after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek defeated by the Chinese Communist Party in the civil war moved to Taiwan. business and informal contacts between the island and China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the two sides have been in contact through nongovernmental organizations, including the Beijing Association for the Advancement of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Cross-Strait Exchange Foundation.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Ukraine China Washington Sale Beijing Hong Kong Taipei United States August Post Industry Million

Recent Stories

Punjab Highway Patrol police arrest three dacoits

Punjab Highway Patrol police arrest three dacoits

13 minutes ago
 FWMC chalks out cleanliness plan for Eid

FWMC chalks out cleanliness plan for Eid

13 minutes ago
 Ukraine May Extend General Mobilization - Military

Ukraine May Extend General Mobilization - Military

13 minutes ago
 German Foreign Minister Says Planning to Visit Ukr ..

German Foreign Minister Says Planning to Visit Ukraine 'In The Future'

1 hour ago
 Ankara to Respond Immediately If Athens Violates T ..

Ankara to Respond Immediately If Athens Violates Turkish Airspace - Defense Mini ..

1 hour ago
 Delhi driver grows garden on autorickshaw roof to ..

Delhi driver grows garden on autorickshaw roof to beat the heat

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.