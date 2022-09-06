US Weapons Systems for Taiwan Intended for Defensive Purposes - State Department

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) A proposed $1.1 billion arms sale by the United States to Taiwan consists of weapons systems meant for defensive purposes, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.

"There is no reason for China to react.

These systems are for defensive purposes," Patel said during a press briefing when asked about the potential arms sale.

The Pentagon last week approved a possible $1.1 billion sale of weapons including anti-ship and air-to-air missiles to Taiwan. The proposed sale prompted the Chinese Defense Ministry to demand the US end the deal and cease other military contacts with Taiwan.

