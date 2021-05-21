US Weather Service Predicts Active Hurricane Season With 13 to 20 Named Storms

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The US is likely to experience another active hurricane season between June and November this year, with three to five major hurricanes, following a record-breaking season in 2020, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted on Thursday.

"For 2021, a likely range of 13 to 20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 5 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher) is expected," a NOAA press release said.

The forecast is based in part on predicted warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, and an enhanced West African monsoon, the release added.

Last year's record breaking hurricane season had 30 named storms, three more than the previous high in 1916, according to NOAA.

The Atlantic hurricane season extends from June 1 through November 30.