US Weekly COVID-19 Cases Up 37%, Deaths Increase by 28% - CDC Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) The number of new coronavirus infections this week is up 37 percent as compared to last week and the number of COVID-19-related deaths per week increased by 28 percent, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said.

"The current seven-day average of cases is about 118,500 cases per day which represents an increase of about 37 percent over the previous week," Walensky said during a press briefing on Friday. "The seven-day average of daily deaths are about 1,100 per day, which is an increase of about 28 percent over the prior week."

The seven-day average of new COVID-19-related hospitalizations is about 7,441 each day, an increase of about 16 percent over the previous week, Walensky said.