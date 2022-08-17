UrduPoint.com

US Weekly Crude Stocks Tumble 7Mln Barrels On Record Exports, Smaller Reserves Release

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2022 | 10:48 PM

US Weekly Crude Stocks Tumble 7Mln Barrels on Record Exports, Smaller Reserves Release

Stockpiles of US crude tumbled by some seven million barrels last week as record high exports and a smaller-than-usual release from the nation's emergency oil reserve helped offset two weeks of bloated inventories, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Stockpiles of US crude tumbled by some seven million barrels last week as record high exports and a smaller-than-usual release from the nation's emergency oil reserve helped offset two weeks of bloated inventories, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed Wednesday.

Exports of crude oil hit an all-time high of five million barrels during the week ended August 12 while the Biden administration released just under 3.5 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) compared with its typical weekly release of five-to-six million barrels that are aimed at bridging supply shortfalls in the market.

"It's a story of exports, exports, exports for US crude," John Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital, said. "The smaller-than-usual SPR release combined with that to bring down stockpiles from the previous two weeks."

Stockpiles of crude had ballooned by around 10 million barrels during the weeks of August 5 and July 29 combined.� For the latest week, industry analysts polled by US media had expected a crude drawdown of 275,000 barrels instead.

US oil production also ticked lower last week, to an estimated 12.

1 million barrels per day from a previous 12.2 million, helping reduce crude stockpiles.

In the case of gasoline, the top automobile fuel in America, inventories tumbled by 4.64 million, adding to the previous week's outsized drawdown of 4.98 million barrels. Analysts had expected a crude stockpile drop of just 1.1 million barrels for last week.

US consumption of gasoline slumped in mid-June as pump prices hit record highs of $5 per gallon, prompting Americans to conserve fuel. Prices have fallen since to just below $4 per gallon, encouraging demand again.

As per the EIA data, demand for gasoline at US pumps stood at 9.34 million barrels last week, versus the previous week's 9.12 million and the year-ago level of 9.33 million.

Distillate stockpiles were about the only negative thing in the weekly inventory numbers released by the EIA.

Distillates - the oil variant required for making the diesel needed for trucks, buses and trains, as well as the fuel for jets - rose by 766,000 barrels last week,� on top of the previous week's build of 2.17 million. Analysts had forecast a build of 440,000 barrels.

Related Topics

Exports Oil New York July August Market Media From Industry Top Million

Recent Stories

UN rights chief says Rohingya refugees unable to r ..

UN rights chief says Rohingya refugees unable to return

36 seconds ago
 Theft at working women hostel

Theft at working women hostel

38 seconds ago
 2 marquees sealed over one-dish menu violation

2 marquees sealed over one-dish menu violation

39 seconds ago
 Portugal struggles to control huge blaze in natura ..

Portugal struggles to control huge blaze in natural park

42 seconds ago
 Mali Accuses France of Arming Terrorists - Reports

Mali Accuses France of Arming Terrorists - Reports

40 minutes ago
 Leading US Abortion Rights Group to Spend Record $ ..

Leading US Abortion Rights Group to Spend Record $50Mln in Midterm Elections - S ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.