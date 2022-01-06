US Weekly Gasoline Stockpiles Jump Most Since COVID-19 Peak - Energy Agency

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) US gasoline stockpiles increased the most last week since the height of the demand destruction during the coronavirus crisis, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

The increase comes as holders of crude oil barrels sold them to avoid tax liabilities for 2021. Industry analysts like John Kilduff said crude stockpiles are taxed higher than fuel inventories in the United States and that explains the 10.1-million barrel build in gasoline inventory for the final week of December - the largest since April 2020 when energy consumption was at its lowest after the COVID-19 crisis broke.

"The first week of January seasonally shows larger-than-expected drawdowns in crude stocks and higher-than-forecast builds in product inventories as those with crude barrels in their hold clear them to avoid tax liabilities on those for the previous year," Kilduff, who also runs New York-based energy hedge fund Again Capital, said.

"We'll have to see if there's enough consumption in the next few weeks to result in drawdowns of gasoline."

Automobile fuel gasoline, or petrol, is the most-consumed oil product in the United States.

US inventories of oil distillates, which are refined into diesel for trucks, buses, trains and ships as well as fuel for jets, meanwhile rose by 4.4 million barrels last week after a decline of 1.7 million barrels the previous week.

US crude oil itself saw a stockpile drop of 2.1 million barrels last week, on top of the previous week's drop of 3.6 million. Crude stockpiles fell by more than 16 million barrels for all of December, explaining the current balance of gasoline in the market.

